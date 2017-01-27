Woman found naked in ditch on Carey Road

A woman was found lying in a ditch on Carey Road recently, naked.
On Jan. 20, Deputy Bradley Osborne was dispatched to the road after someone called 9-1-1 to report seeing her.
Osborne called for EMS to come check on the woman, who was found to be responsive and able to answer questions.
She told Osborne she was lying the ditch because “the people in the sky told her to” and she took her clothes off because she was scared of “them.” When Osborne asked her who “them” was she replied “Donald Trump and war.”
She identified herself and said she had been trying to get in touch with her boyfriend all day and then walked to his house on Carey Road but realized she was bothering them so she left walking. She told Osborne she has a medical condition but had not taken her medication because she didn’t have any.
EMS arrived on scene to check her out and she was then taken to Piedmont Athens Regional by another officer for evaluation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•Burglary was reported on Diamond Hill Neese Road last week. On Jan. 16, Deputy Shawn Norris was dispatched to meet with a man who said his workshop had been burglarized and ransacked. The man said he also found the passenger door of his jeep open and noted that someone had tried to get into his center console, but had been unable to. A pistol he keeps there had not been taken. He also said his desks in his office had been gone through and a handgun taken from a drawer. The perpetrator(s) also went through his garage beside his office and his Chevy Corvette.
•A suicide threat was reported on Aaron Brown Road.
•A DFACS employee contacted Investigator Douglas Martin about a possible case of child molestation. The worker said he discovered the matter while investigating another case. This case reportedly involved a 10-year old girl and an adult male and allegedly occurred sometime last November.
•Deputy Chad Parr spoke with a Jackson County officer on Jan. 20 about a possible child molestation case in Madison County. No further details were available.
•On Jan. 22, Deputy James Justice received a call about a possible sexual assault or statutory rape on Gosnell Hutto Road. The case continues under investigation, according to the report.
•Firearms were reportedly stolen from a home on Shoal Creek Road last week. Deputy Kane Sisk was dispatched to the scene where a woman told him a Remington Wingmaster 870 shotgun in a black case had been stolen. She also reported that an old single barrel shotgun with a refinished stock was stolen. She could not provide any other information about the guns.
•A drive by shooting was reported on Woodale Street at Hannah Heights Trail. Deputy Larry MacKay met with the complainant at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 72. The man said he was going to work and pulled up to the three-way stop when another vehicle, a beige four-door Chevy Colorado came up and they began to move forward at the same time and he was nearly hit by the Chevy.
He said he backed up and got out of his SUV to confront the driver of the Chevy. He said the other driver got out, racked the slide on a semi-automatic pistol and told him to get back in his car. He said he got back in his vehicle and as he was leaving the scene the other driver took two shots at him, then chased him out of the neighborhood.
He said he didn’t know the other driver, that he was just “some random white guy.”
He had no further information on the truck or the driver. An inspection of the victim’s vehicle did not show any damage from gunfire. The victim was advised that if he saw the truck again to get a license number and call the sheriff’s office, but not to confront the man.
There were no other reports of gunfire in the area.
