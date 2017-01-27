David Britten (01-25-17)

JEFFERSON - David C. Britten, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Mr. Britten was born in Jersey City, N.J., the son of the late William and Emilie Pantlen Britten. Mr. Britten was a manager in data processing, working for a law firm in New York City, a book publishing company, and the Internal Revenue Service in New Jersey. Mr. Britten was also a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Doris Britten.
Survivors include daughter, Debra A. Grashorn and her husband, George E. Grashorn, Jefferson; grandchildren, Dave Grashorn, Colonia, N.J. and his spouse Robin; Dawn V. Grashorn of Charlotte, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Yvonne Ruth Grashorn and Ava Marie Grashorn, Shamong, N.J.; and step-great-grandchildren, Amanda Isabella Kavaja and Shannon Lynn Kavaja, Colonia, N.J.; daughter, Donna Britten Harding, Lebanon, N.J.; grandchildren, Kristen Ann Harding, Somerville, N.J., Kimberly Marie Harding, Bridgewater, N.J., Kaitlyn Elizabeth Harding, Bridgewater, N.J., L. Michael Harding, Hoboken, N.J. and Kerianne Catherine Harding, Hamilton, N.J.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m. in the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chris Laskey officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
