Charles Boggs (01-26-17)

BRASELTON - Charles Wheeler Boggs, 68, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017.
Wheeler served in the United States Army and retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the Campton Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star in Norcross. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie W. and Blondine Hutson Boggs; and grandson, William "Bubba" Furgerson.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patty Boggs; son, Charles "Chuck" Boggs, Braselton; daughters, Karen Boggs, Braselton, and Brittany Parker and husband Mark, Auburn; grandchildren, Kimberly Pittman and Honnor Auzzie, both of Braselton, and Mark Auzzie and Christopher Parker, both of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Selena, Cheyenne and Leland; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Calvin Gooch and Richard Jenkins officiated. Interment was at Evans Memory Gardens, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, GA
Funeral arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
