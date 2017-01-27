James Stephens (01-26-17)

HOSCHTON - James Millard Stephens, 72, entered into rest Thursday, January 26, 2017.
Mr. Stephens was born in Thomaston, Ga., the son of the late Clarence Arthur and Virginia Young Stephens. He was a member of Northeast Church in Braselton, and the Atlanta Police Bass Club. He enjoyed fishing, being on Lake Hartwell, high school and college football, and was a car show enthusiast. Mr. Stephens proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, resulting in him being a totally disabled veteran. He was a proud man, husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by a sister, Jerrell Banister.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Watts Stephens, Hoschton; three sons, Danny Stephens and his wife Tracy, Cumming, Craig Stephens and his wife Dawn, Sugar Hill, and Thomas “T.J.” Stephens and his wife Valerie, Lawrenceville; sister, Joyce Stephens, Thomaston; and brother, Randy Stephens and his wife Patricia, Rex; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 30, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Harbin officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Valley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1372 Atwater Road, Thomaston, Georgia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 29. Members of the Atlanta Police Bass Club will be honored as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
