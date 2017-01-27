Annie Lee Bailes (01-26-17)

HOSCHTON - Annie Lee Baird Bailes, 95, entered into rest Thursday, January 26, 2017.
Mrs. Bailes was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Jesse Elijah Baird and Pairalee Stancil Baird McNeal. She was a retired clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, having worked at the Hoschton Post Office. Mrs. Bailes was a member of the Hoschton Baptist Church and the Pallie Sunday School Class. Mrs. Bailes was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Bailes; infant son, Harold Bailes, Jr.; a daughter, Patsy Bailes Banks and her husband Don Banks; brother, Paul Baird; and sister, Johnnie Frances Baird.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Martin and her husband Ron, Hoschton; four grandchildren, Emily Schattler and her husband Dar, Commerce, Ethan Banks and his wife Heather, Gainesville, Erin Rigglesford and her husband Mark, Hoschton, and Brad Martin and his wife Susan, Hoschton; ten great grandchildren; niece, Janet Thompson; and nephew; Kenneth Baird.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 29, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Thrasher officiating with burial to follow in the Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, January 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the services.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
