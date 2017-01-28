Basketball: Lady Knights roll over Dominion Christian; boys can't hold late lead

Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball coach Karen Parker says her team takes pride in its defense and that was never more apparent than Friday night.
The Lady Knights held Dominion Christian without a field goal the entire second half and almost all of the second quarter en route to an easy 48-14 victory in a GISA Region 1-AAA home contest.
Dominion led 6-4 after the opening period and went up 8-6 on Sara Moore’s jumper with 6:40 to go in the half. That was the last field goal Dominion (2-15, 1-6 region) would record as BCA (6-11, 2-6) proceeded to go on a 42-6 run the rest of the way.
“We got off to a really slow start, but eventually turned it up a notch,” Parker said after the win. “We came out and really executed. We forced them into mistakes and took advantage of their turnovers.”
A Bailey Brown basket with just over 2 minutes left in the half put the Lady Knights up for good and they carried a 19-9 lead in the locker room.
Nine BCA players scored Friday night. Olivia Morgan led the way with 10 points, all after halftime, while Brown added 9. Other scorers included Stella Byrd (7 points), Kaleigh Roseland (6), Catherine Doolittle (4), Laura Clifford (4), Callie Birt (4), Katherine Gano (2) and Braylyn Shepherd (2).
“That’s what we want to see,” Parker said. “We were able to play everyone and everyone stepped up and contributed tonight.”
BCA boys can’t hold late lead
In the boys game, the Knights were seemingly in control but watched a 13-point second-half lead evaporate in a 55-51 loss.
Caleb Raines’ 3-pointer with 1:07 left put Dominion (3-13, 1-6) on top for the first time since the opening minute of the game. The Knights (4-13, 0-8) had a chance to tie the game on the other end, but Drew Peevy’s 3-point attempt with 51 seconds missed and the Knights were forced to foul. Dominion missed both shots but got an offensive rebound, and Whit Cooney’s basket with 33 seconds left sealed the victory.
BCA led 29-16 at the half and went back up by 13, 37-24, on Peevy’s jumper with 4:35 left in the third. But the Knights then went cold as Dominion went on a 10-0 spurt to get back in it.
BCA did not record another point until Tristen Green’s 2-pointer with 7:45 remaining. The Knights appeared to restore order when Michael Tuscano executed a three-point play to put his team up 45-38 with 5:10 to go.
But Dominion bounced back, cutting the lead to 45-43 on a three by Ben Kimbrell.
The Knights stretched their advantage back to five on a free throw from Tuscano and jumper by Peevy, but Dominion responded with a three by Caleb Fortney.
Dominion tied the game with 1:55 left when Raines drove the length of the court off a steal and laid it in off the glass. Dominion then got a stop which led to Raines’ go-ahead shot.
Peevy led the Knights with 20 points while Tuscano and Green each finished with 10.
“I 110 percent apologize to the team for the last couple of minutes of the game,” BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said. “We just weren’t able to recognize what to do there late and that’s on me. I should have been teaching. I thought we executed superbly for most of the night and did a good job of handling their press and taking better shots.
“We just had that stretch there where the shots didn’t go down and we didn’t get the loose balls we needed to get. It’s a tough loss to swallow.”
Both BCA teams will host Monsignor Donovan on Monday in a non-region matchup. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys.
