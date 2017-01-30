Woman gets probation for homicide by vehicle

A Vernon woman was sentenced in Madison County Superior Court last week to 15 years probation for vehicular homicide.
Danielle Jennings wrecked a 2001 Nissan Quest on Old Wildcat Bridge Road March 25, 2015 and killed her husband, Donald Bruce Jennings. Both were 32 at the time of the accident. Two children were in the car but weren’t injured. Jennings, who had three prior felonies and multiple DUIs, was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident. The car ran off the road, struck several small trees and a wooden fencepost and metal gate. The vehicle then vaulted into the air and struck a tree with the passenger side door area and roof before it came to rest after striking several more small trees.
Jennings pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and the district attorney’s office sought a five-year prison sentence. Judge Chris Phelps sentenced her to a total of 15 years probation, a stay in rehab, over $7,000 in fines and 700 hours of community service. She received credit for time served in jail from March 25 to June 2, 2015. She pleaded guilty to DUI, DUI under a controlled substance, reckless driving, two counts of endangering a child while DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Jennings’ prior felony convictions were possession of methamphetamine out of Paulding County in 2006, possession of methamphetamine out of Cobb County in 2007, and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance out of Hall County in 2011. Her prior DUI convictions are from 2000 out of Paulding County and 2007 out of Douglas County.
Snellville resident Amy Jennings, the sister of the victim, said she was outraged by the sentence.
“It basically felt like he was a piece of trash just thrown to the side and dismissed,” said Amy Jennings. “I have no faith in the justice system anymore after what we’ve experienced and I know many other families are going through similar ordeals.”
The victim’s sister said her brother had his run-ins with the law but that he was a wonderful dad.
“He was a loving father,” she said. “He loved his children with every fiber of his being.”
OTHER ACTIONS
Other recent actions filed in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court include:
•Jessica Hope Kirk, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of DUI. Another charge of DUI and a charge of failure to report an accident with damages were dismissed.
•Brian Justin Thomas, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine for a charge of DUI. A second DUI charge was dismissed.
•Johnny Stewart Johnson, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Bethany Diane Nunez, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/drugs. Charges of DUI/controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and a seat belt violation were dismissed. Nunez was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking, consecutive to the DUI charge.
•Truong Van Bui, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of simple battery (reduced from battery FVA).
•Wayne Michael Melton, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of DUI. Charges of DUI/alcohol, possession of marijuana, littering highway, open container, brake light/turn signal required and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Daniel Darthur Williams, of Warner Robins, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI). Charges of DUI and following too closely were dismissed.
•Joshua Eugene Bonner was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects (reduced from possession of methamphetamine).
•Hubert Roger Hanley, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 18 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of false report of a crime.
•Paul Clinton Kelley, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of violation of a Family Violence Order. He was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of battery FVA (consecutive to the first sentence).
•Adam Richard Hannah, of Evans, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and an $800 fine on two counts of DUI. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Wesley Adam Wilson, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking (reduced from financial transaction card fraud).
•Quincy Cornell Jones, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom, to serve 12 months of confinement obstruction of an officer, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. Charges of failure to wear a seat belt, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
•Alex Junior Tucker, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Jeffery Michael Johnston, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 101 days on a charge of theft by taking.
•Milton Bradley Vickery, of Starr, SC, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from terroristic threats).
•Darrell E. Moore, of Hull, had his charge of violation of a Family Violence Order dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Stacey Nicole Askew, of Royston, had his simple battery FVA charge move to “dead docket” by Judge Thomas Hodges after she agreed to complete anger management classes within six months and provide proof of completion to the District Attorney’s office.
•Misty Dawn Evans, of Carlton, had her obstruction charge moved to “dead docket” by Judge Thomas Hodges after she agreed to “stay out of trouble and not be arrested” for a period of six months, after which the case will be dismissed.
•Billy Joe Flynn, of Danielsville, had his charge of violating a Family Violence Order moved to “dead docket” by Judge Thomas Hodges after he agreed to have no violent contact with the defendant, stay out of trouble and not be arrested for a period of six months, at which time the case will be dismissed.
