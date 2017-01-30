IDA, D’ville agree on water testing

Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority agreed recently to provide EPA water testing services to the City of Danielsville on a month-to-month basis until members of the city maintenance department obtain a water license.

The city was left without a licensed water system operator after long-time maintenance department head Josh Lester resigned, effective Jan. 1, to take another job.

IDA president Marvin White said the IDA made some changes to the document, which will now go back to the city for approval.

In other business, White said the county water system continues to pick up a few new customers month to month, as new or growing subdivision come on line.
The current customer list stands at 1,123.

He said Bryce Landing, near the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road, is “almost complete” and that new homes are also being constructed in several other new and growing subdivisions.
