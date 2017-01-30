COMMERCE - Marjorie Emma Cain, 94, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Cain was born in South Carolina on March 1, 1922, the daughter of the late William Chancey and Edna Lyles Sibley. She worked as a medical assistant, and she also worked as an office manager. She was of the Baptist denomination and was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis P. Cain, Sr. and a son, Lewis P. Cain, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Marcia Sims, Commerce; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 30, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Isaac McDuffie officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Marjorie Cain (01-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry