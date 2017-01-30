COMER - William Clarke Gabriel, 77, died Friday, January 27, 2017.
Born in Athens to the late Rube and Lizzy Mae Carter Gabriel, William worked for Athens Clarke County as an electrician and was an elder at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lexington for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Gabriel; sons, Wade Clinton Gabriel and Ward Clayton Gabriel; brothers, Frank Gabriel, John Gabriel, and Bob Gabriel; and grandson, Brian Craig Gabriel.
Survivors include his sons, Willis Craig Gabriel (Annette), Wendell Clarke Gabriel (Eddie), and Wesley Christopher Gabriel (Sandi); siblings, Lunette Dean and Thomas Gabriel; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 30, at 2 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lexington Ga.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements.
William Gabriel (01-27-17)
