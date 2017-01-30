John Duffy Jr. (01-25-17)

HOSCHTON - John Joseph Duffy, Jr., 79, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
John was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and lived in Sea Pines at Hilton Head, S.C. for 10 years before moving to the Atlanta area five years ago. He was a graduate of Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a retired Purchasing Agent with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. John was extremely proud of his two sons and their extensive military service and a devoted grandfather to his four grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Duffy, Hoschton; children, Brian Duffy (Mary), AK, John Duffy (June), Dacula; grandchildren, Austin Duffy, Connor Duffy, William Duffy, Andrew Duffy; brother in-law, Charles Marrone, Farmingville, N.Y.; sister in-law and brother in-law, Elaine and Eddie Hammett, Coppell, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 3, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch, Ga. Fr. Eric Hill will officiate. Mr. Duffy will be cremated following the service and remains taken to Six Oaks Cemetery, Sea Pines Hilton Head Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org or pha@PHAssociation.org. 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Springs, MD 20910.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
Share memories at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
