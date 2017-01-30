Donald McClure (01-29-17)

LULA - Donald Andrew McClure, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at his residence.
Born in Gillsville on July 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Otis McClain and Lillie Parr McClure. Mr. McClure was a retired supervisor with AMF – Potter & Brumfield and was also retired from SKF TRW Bearings Division. He was a member of Lula United Methodist Church. Mr. McClure was a Lula City Councilman from 1980 - 1983. He also was a former Cub Master with Lula Cub Scouts Pack 227 at Lula Elementary School from 1974 to 1977. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports in his spare time. In addition to his parents, Mr. McClure was preceded in death by his twin brother, Doyle H. McClure; brother, Cecil McClure; and sister, Judy Martin.
Survivors include his wife, LaVerne Griffin McClure, Lula; daughter and son-in-law, LaDonna and Steve Irvin, Gillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kim McClure, Lula; grandchildren and spouses, Stacey and Leslie McClure, Lula, Olivia and Shane Whitfield, Demorest, and Jared and Haleigh McDougle, Lula; great-grandchildren, Ian Abernathy, Aubrey McClure, Jase McDougle and Dani Whitfield; five step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jimmie Lou and Talmadge Hulsey, Murrayville, Evelyn and Monroe Garrett, Suches, and Carolyn and Jerry Standridge, Gillsville; sister-in-law and spouse, Jeanette and Jim Bryant, Homer; sister-in-law and spouse, Helen and Billy Sexton, Gainesville; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends; and special caregivers, Tricia, Cara and Jennifer with Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, , at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Revs. Phil Ferguson, Charles Taylor and Steve Lewallen officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lula United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 439, Lula, Georgia 30554, or to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
