Patricia Ann Lanthier (01-30-17)

Tuesday, January 31. 2017
WINDER - Patricia Ann Lanthier, 69, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017.

She was a member of the Winder First Methodist Church. She graduated from Winder-Barrow High school in 1966 and was the former owner operator of Head Hunters Beauty Shop. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Calvin and Lola Baskin Wall; her husband of 45 years, Ludger Lanthier Jr.; and her two sons, Chris and Trip Lanthier.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Julie Lanthier, Statham; three grandchildren, Christine, Samantha and Leslie Lanthier; a brother, Tommy Wall, Winder; and two brothers-in-law, Mitch Lanthier (Susan) and Greg Lanthier (Pat), both of Winder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will include Nancy Adamson, Pam Watkins, Allyson Summerour, Cynthia Luke, Letty Black, Shirley Kinsey-Evans, Andrea McWhirter and Meridy Wright. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 1, at 2:30 p.m., at Winder First Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Smith Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

