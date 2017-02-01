Banks County EMA / E-911 has a new Mass Notification System to keep citizens better informed with reliable and fast information that can include public safety alerts, emergency notices and instructions and important local notices.
Residents may receive alerts via a phone call to their home or cell phone, a text message to cell phone or an email.
“We have uploaded all published telephone numbers to receive only Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings and Tornado Watches and Warnings,” states Deidra Moore, EMA/E-911 director. “You will need to register to receive any further information. You will also need to register whatever other device you would like to receive alerts through (cell phone or email). And, the best part is that your information is strictly confidential and not released to anyone outside of our agency. Your information will be private.”
Moore adds that signing up is “super easy and completely free.”
“Either visit our county website at www.bankscountyga.org and click on the provided Swift911Public link on the left hand side of the homepage,” she said. “Or, you may visit your App store and download the Swift911Public mobile application and follow the instructions. You may also simply text the words Swift911 to the phone number 99538 from your cell phone and follow the instructions. You will find a variety of information that you can sign up for.”
She adds that signing up “empowers you to have more control of how and when you are alerted.”
“You can choose which method you want to be your primary,” she said. “Most importantly, by signing up you are working with Public Safety to help keep you and your family informed and safe. Again, we are excited to bring this to our citizens through grant funding. It is a win–win for all of us and especially for our citizen’s safety!”
For more information, email Moore at dmoore@co.banks.ga.us.
Emergency notification system in place
