Ralph Cowart (01-30-17)

SALEM, ARK. - Ralph Cowart, 84, was born on March 14, 1932, in Nantahala, N.C., the son of Claude and Hettie Robina (Farmer) Cowart.
He departed this life on Monday, January 30, 2017, in Salem, Ark.
Ralph married Elinor Rilla Wood on January 14, 1954 and to this union three sons were born. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He spent his working years as president/owner of Cowart Construction Company for 30 years. They built telephone lines all over the Southeastern United States. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Salem First Baptist Church in Salem, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Dockey Cowart; and sister, Ira Lee Nunnally.
Survivors include his wife, Rilla Cowart, Salem, Ark.; three sons, Ralph “Buster” Cowart Jr. and wife Vicky, Siloam Springs, Ark., James Ricky Cowart and wife Mona, Salem, Ark., and Paul Rodney Cowart and wife Mary, Cabot, Ark.; three brothers, Roy Cowart, Commerce, Claude Cowart Jr., Commerce, and Curtis Cowart and wife Belinda, Bevard, N.C.; two sisters, Sue Lankford and husband Gilbert, Danville, Ga. and Dot Anthony, Athens; nine grandchildren, Charity Schaufler and husband Ken, James Ricky Cowart Jr., Paige Keith and husband Nick, Andrea Taylor and husband Daniel, Amberlee Johns and husband Josh, Kayla Hare and husband Devan, Ralph “Trey” Cowart III, Jessica Benz and husband Johnathan, and Paul Rodney Cowart II; seven great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at Salem First Baptist Church in Salem, Ark. with Bro. John Hodges officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Barker Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be James Ricky Cowart Jr., Paul Rodney Cowart II, Kenneth Ray Schaufler, Jonathan Ray Schaufler, Stevie Bowles, and Jonathan Benz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Walter Dennis, Don Guthrie, Barton Teague, Steve Bowles, Glenn Lane, and Dowl Godwin.
Memorials may be made to the Salem First Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home of Salem, Ark.
Guests may sign an online registry @ www.barkerfuneral.com.
