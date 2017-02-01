Archie Chaney, Commerce City Council member from Ward One, received the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award Thursday night at the annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Chaney has a long list of civic and public service accomplishments, including a previous stint of 10 years on the city council as mayor pro tem and five years on the Commerce Board of Education, including one year as chairman.
He also played “a major part” in the Commerce Library and recent expansion of the Friends of the Library and in the acquisition and renovation of the Commerce Civic Center.
Chaney served for years on the county senior citizens board and helped create the Arthur Lee Patman park and the walking trail at the Boys and Girls Club.
He led educational programs at local schools on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holidays for years. He is a deacon at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and has served as chairman of the Men’s Day Fellowship Breakfast for more than 30 years.
See the full story and photos from the event in the Feb. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Chaney awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry