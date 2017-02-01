Most county schools earn high ‘climate’ scores

Most schools in Jackson County have an “above average” climate rating or higher.
The Georgia Department of Education released its School Climate Star Ratings last week and only five schools in the county scored as “average” or “below satisfactory.”
The climate star rating “refers to the quality and character of school life” according to the GADOE. Its rating is measured considering surveys of students, teachers and parents; student discipline; whether it’s a safe and substance-free learning environment; and attendance.
Schools are ranked between 1-5 stars, with 5 being excellent; 4 being above average; 3 being average; 2 being below satisfactory; and 1 being unsatisfactory.
Several schools in the county received an “excellent” rating including West Jackson Elementary, North Jackson Elementary, South Jackson Elementary, Commerce Elementary, Jefferson Middle, Jefferson High and Jefferson Elementary.
No schools received an “unsatisfactory” rating, but East Jackson Elementary School received a “below satisfactory” rating.
