A Jackson County Comprehensive High School student was arrested after he threatened another student and reportedly admitted to being a member of a gang.
Quinterus Saran Robert Phillips, 17, 1070 Amber Waves, Hoschton, is facing charges of terroristic threats and acts and unlawful threat of injury or damage and criminal street gang member to wit (professed to being a gang member).
The arrest was made after several teachers and school employees reported various gang and drug-related activities going on at JCCHS.
See the full story in the Feb. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Student arrested for terroristic threats
