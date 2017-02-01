BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers gets a win over Providence

Commerce boys' head basketball coach Andrew Williams said last Saturday's win over Providence Christian Academy was his team's "most complete game" of the season.
The Tigers downed PCA 65-52. The Tigers scored 21 points in both the first and fourth quarters. Twenty-four points came off turnovers, Williams said.
"We played with a lot of energy on both sides of the ball," he explained.
Tristan Boyer led the Tigers with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Jaylen Dorsey had 14 points and eight rebounds. Kyre Ware added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Caleb Mason had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers play at George Walton Academy on Friday and will host Athens Christian School on Saturday.
