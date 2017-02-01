WRESTLING: Tigers dominate area with 13 qualifiers

As a head coach, Kendall Love said you always want 14 champions and to advance all 14 wrestlers from the area tournament into sectionals.
But, that isn’t always going to happen.
Despite not advancing all 14 wrestlers through to sectionals, the Tigers’ dominance didn’t waver at the Area 4-A tournament last weekend as the Tigers advanced 13 wrestlers through to next week’s sectionals at Holy Innocents Episcopal.
The Tigers had 10 area champions: Dakota Moon (106 pounds), Tucker Flint (120), Dalton Flint (138), Jake Brewer (145), Owen Brown (160), Chase Forrester (170), Mitchell Patton (182), Cole Chancey (195), Knox Allen (220) and Cade Ridley (285).
Two wrestlers finished second: Cole Burchett (126) and Nick Patrick (152). Austin Black (132) finished third in his weight class.
“I thought they wrestled well,” Love said.
Love felt like they lost “one or two” matches that could have gone either way, but that doesn’t take away from the performance the team put together as a whole.
Commerce finished first with a score of 313.5.
Love knew going in the area was going to be “tougher” than previous years due to several schools dropping down into Class A.
“There’s some tough kids in Class A and we know it,” he said. “We just have to keep pushing and maybe things will turn out better for those at sectionals.
“If not, we’ve got the following week to make it right at the state tournament.”
Moon started as a No. 3 seed for the tournament, Love said, and knocked off the top-two seeds on his way to victory.
“Him (Moon), along with some others, are just now starting to turn the corner,” Love explained, “and it’s a good time to do that leading into the state tournament.”
Even with his team riding a tidal wave of confidence, Love doesn’t want them to overlook anyone at sectionals.
“We are just going to continue what we’re doing and just working hard in the room,” Love said. “The guys know again that the targets on their back.
“We’re going to get everybody’s best every time we go out there. We can’t overlook anybody…Wrestle hard and I feel like with the competition we’ve faced this year, that’s going to pay off big time down the stretch.”
