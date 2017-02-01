GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards pick up big win over Rabun Co.

In the team’s first meeting this season, the Banks County Lady Leopards and the Rabun County Lady Wildcats battled into overtime.
The Lady Wildcats came out victorious with a one-point victory, 63-62.
The rematch last Friday turned into another instant classic. But, this time the Lady Leopards took advantage of having a three-point lead with 1:18 left to play.
The Lady Leopards handed the Lady Wildcats their first loss in region play this season, picking up a 49-45 region road win.
Allison Smith led the Lady Leopards with 14 points. Jaycie Bowen chipped in with nine points, Gabby Kennedy had eight points and Melinda Garrison finished with seven points.
“I think that’s what you can expect out of two great programs with such great history,” head coach Steven Shedd said after the closely-contested win. “I’ve got to give Rabun County tons of credit.
“They’re a lot like us. They never go down without putting up a hard fight. Obviously, we wish we could have pulled that first ballgame out that we played against them. We felt like it could have easily gone either way.”
Shedd called his team “gritty” and “tough.”
“We felt like the first time we played against them we panicked a little bit,” Shedd said. “I felt like we kept that composure just enough tonight, which is very difficult, especially in an environment like this game.
“Huge crowd. Loud. Pressure of the game itself, but you know my girls never gave up and they never do.”
The Lady Leopards had several players in foul trouble, which forced the team into going through offensive and defensive subbing to keep them out of foul trouble for the remainder of the game, Shedd added.
He credited his assistant coaches with the subbing as the game wore on.
“I don’t do the subbing. They do,” he said. “Without them it wouldn’t be possible. I’m just so proud of them.
“We had a gameplan going into this game and they executed it. We made mistakes along the way, which is going to happen against a team like this. They’re going to force you to make mistakes. It was one of those maybe-bend-but-don’t-break-type situations.”
Shedd added the team feels like “at this point” they can go “toe-to-toe” with anybody in the state.
“We really feel like it. That’s in our minds right now,” he said. “I have a feeling we may, hopefully, get to that region championship and see them again, and it’ll be another tough battle.
“That’s just what you get out of Rabun County and Banks County girls’ basketball. You expect to see that. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Lady Leopards led 28-20 at halftime, but the Lady Wildcats quickly tied the game, going on an 8-0 run to start the second half.
Baskets from Smith, Bowen and Amber Williams helped the Lady Leopards maintain a two-point 34-32 lead when the fourth quarter approached.
The Lady Wildcats grabbed the lead 40-39 as the fourth quarter unfolded, but four-consecutive made free throws by Kennedy gave the Lady Leopards the lead back at 43-40.
Another Lady Wildcat trimmed the lead to one point, but Bowen responded with a basket with 1:18 left put the Lady Leopards back up by three points, 45-42.
Smith and Bowen scored the last four points to put the game away at its final score, 49-45.
The Lady Leopards fell to Putnam County on Tuesday, 47-34. Putnam swept the season series.
Banks County plays at Oglethorpe County on Friday and hosts Elbert County on Saturday.
