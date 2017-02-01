Residents mull ‘walkability’ options

Braselton officials are looking for ways to make downtown more “walkable.” The Braselton Downtown Development Authority held a meeting last week to hear residents’ input on a “walkability study” being completed by the North Georgia Regional Commission.
Over 20 citizens attended, some of whom are residents of the Keys Crossing Subdivision located near downtown. Many weren’t shy about what that community wants.
“We want sidewalks,” said several residents.
See the full story in the Feb. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
