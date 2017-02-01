WRESTLING: Dragons qualify 14 for sectionals, set to host event

Jefferson qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes for the state sectionals, and those athletes won’t have to go far for the next round of action.
The Dragons — who continue their pursuit of a 17th-consecutive traditional title — will host the Class AAAA “B” sectionals on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m.).
This will be the first time Jefferson has held a postseason tournament since 2010. Coach Doug Thurmond pointed to the demand of simultaneously running a tournament and coaching but said this provides Jefferson fans the convenience of seeing the team wrestle at home.
“Sometimes it’s easier to get on a bus and go somewhere else, but this will be nice for our parents and for our kids,” said Thurmond, who noted that Jefferson used to host state wrestling tournaments before the GHSA consolidated all classifications into a large, centralized venue.
Hosting the sectionals will give Jefferson a chance to put its two-year-old, $15 million, 79,823 square-foot arena on display.
“Of course, we’ve never held it in the arena, which is going to be nice,” Thurmond said.
Jefferson, which moved up to Class AAAA this year, qualified its entire starting lineup for sectionals after dominating the Area 8-AAAA tournament competition this past Saturday (Jan. 28).
The Dragons boasted eight area champions, four runners-up and a third and fourth-place finisher in winning the overall area title with 285.5 points.
“They did what they had to do, so they did very good,” Thurmond said.
Those winning individual area titles were Christian Parten (106), Jarrard Blackburn (120), Ian Statia (126), Dawson Bates (132), Coy Strong (145), Mason Corbett (160), Caleb Little (182) and Nick Holman (220).
Jonathan Peavey (113), Cole Potts (138), Hunter Allen (170) and J.T. Middleton (heavyweight) finished as runners up. Gavin Blackburn (152) took third, and Alex Parker (195) added a fourth-place finish.
Thurmond was quick to point out that while putting 14 wrestlers in the sectionals is an accomplishment, other power programs in Class AAAA qualified a high volume of wrestlers for sectionals as well.
“The bad thing was that there were several other teams out there in the other areas that did the same thing,” he said. “It kind of tells you that you’re not really a front runner. You’re just in the mix.”
Specifically, Gilmer County — a four time defending traditional champion in Class AAAA and Jefferson’s chief rival for the state title — qualified 12 wrestlers for sectionals.
Teams such as Luella and West Laurens also put most of their lineups into the sectional round.
“It’s kind of looking like it’s going to be real interesting,” Thurmond said.
Jefferson will not see Gilmer County or Luella at its sectional round (both are competing in the “A” sectional), but it will have to contend with West Laurens and programs like West Hall, Marist and Blessed Trinity.
Now, the challenge for Jefferson is to qualify all 14 wrestlers, or the vast majority of them, for the state tournament in Macon (Feb. 9-11). The top eight wrestlers at sectionals in each weight class will move on.
“Of course, that would be the ultimate goal,” Thurmond said. “That’s going to be really hard to do. They’ve got to qualify top eight out of the 16 that are sitting in there, and there are some good ones that are in there.”
