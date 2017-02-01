WRESTLING: Three Panthers win area titles

Three Jackson County wrestlers stood atop the podium on Saturday as the Panthers produced a trio of champions at the traditional area tournament.
Chandler Saine (138), Ben Gilbreath (132) and Kyle Graham (195) all earned first-place finishes in their respective weight classes, helping Jackson County to place third in 4-AAA.
“Having three area champions is amazing,” coach Jason Powers said. “It has been a long time since we have had that many area champions.”
Jackson County finished behind area champion Lumpkin County and runner-up Morgan County.
Saine continued his dominant season by winning his area title, while Gilbreath won his championship as a No. 4 seed and Graham as a No. 5 seed.
“It is awesome that they were able to keep their focus and accomplish that,” Powers said.
Including Saine, Gilbreath and Graham, seven Jackson County wrestlers qualified for the state sectionals out of the area tournament.
Davey Jennings (182) and Jacob Love (126) both reached the area finals and earned runner-up finishes, while Anthony Wingfield (170) and Kaden Andreasen (113) each placed third.
“Davey and Jacob also had great tournaments coming out with runner-up finishes,” Powers said. “They have put themselves in a great spot headed into the sectional tournament. Kaden and Wingfield also had a great tournament, both coming up just short in the semifinals but battling back for third to get the better first-round draw at the sectional tournament.”
Hector Torres (fifth, 120) and Ben King (sixth, 285) both placed at area but did not qualify for sectionals (though Torres will serve as an alternate).
Having gotten seven wrestlers through the Area 4-AAA tournament, Jackson County’s goal is for all seven to qualify for state at this weekend’s sectional round at Morgan County. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class from sectionals advance to state.
“I know that we definitely have the more difficult of the two regions at our sectional tournament and expect good things for our area,” Powers said. “The goal is going to get everybody from sectionals through to the state tournament and get them through with a good seed. The higher the place, the better this weekend.”
Powers said he wished more wrestlers were making the trip to sectionals.
“We are leaving some very good wrestlers at home this weekend,” he said. “I hate that we are leaving such good kids at home. It is a shame how the state decided to pair our regions up, but that is life sometimes. We have to make the best of the current situation and move forward.”
Powers added that the wrestlers not advancing who will return next year have an important offseason ahead of them.
“I have no doubt they will put in the work to make next season even better,” he said.
