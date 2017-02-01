GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons dominate final three quarters in non-region win

Though not pitted against a region foe — or one even residing in the same classification – Jefferson passed a sizable road test over the weekend.
The Lady Dragons (17-5, 7-0) downed Class AAA East Hall 60-42 on Saturday (Jan. 28) behind 17 points each from Jazmin Allen and Abbie Franklin.
“It was an intense game,” coach Jason Gibson said. “East Hall’s kids battle you from tip to buzzer. They are a very good program … It was a good challenge for us going into this part of the season. I’m really just proud of how our kids responded.”
McKenzie Ulmer added nine points as Jefferson claimed its eighth consecutive win.
East Hall (14-8, 9-1), which sits in second-place in Region 7-AAA, led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, which was played at a “ridiculous pace,” according to Gibson.
“But the pace was exactly what we wanted,” Gibson said.
Jefferson hoped the frantic pace would wear down the legs of East Hall’s shooters over the final three periods, and the strategy worked. After East Hall’s 22-point first quarter, the Lady Vikings managed just 20 points the rest of the way.
“As far as keeping them under 10 points a quarter those last three quarters was, I thought, a great job from a defensive standpoint,” Gibson said.
Jefferson led 32-28 at the half and grew to 43-33 at the end of three quarters. The Lady Dragons stretched the lead out in the fourth quarter.
Gibson pointed to the backcourt talent of East Hall, which featured a pair of 1,000-point scorers in guards Carly Winters and Kylah Mize.
“They provided kind of a unique matchup for us,” Gibson said.
East Hall also didn’t play a true post player, opting for a five-guard offense, similar to region foe North Oconee. The coach praised the perimeter defense of guards Akera Benton, Lauren Wagner, McKenzie Tyner, Mariah Starks, Ulmer and Franklin in handling this assignment — especially against the Winters-Mize tandem.
“All six of those kids rotated in and out guarding those two 1,000-point scorers,” Gibson said. “So I thought our perimeter defensive players just did a really good job of kind of wearing those girls down.”
Gibson also noted the interior defense of post players Hope Forrester and Nia Johnson.
“They did a good job of kind of patrolling the paint for us,” he said.
Jefferson, sitting in first place in 8-AAAA, faces a huge week in region play.
The team was scheduled to play St. Pius at home on Tuesday (6 p.m.). The Lady Dragons will close the week against Stephens County on the road on Friday (7 p.m.) and North Oconee at home on Saturday (6 p.m.).
St. Pius (10-13, 4-4) stands at third in the region, while North Oconee (18-3, 6-1) is second.
“We’re going to take all these games one game at a time and prepare for them and give each of them their merits so that the kids are ready to go,” Gibson said.
NOTE: Saturday’s game against North Oconee will be played in Jefferson’s old gym due to a conflict with the state wrestling sectionals being held in the Jefferson Arena.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons dominate final three quarters in non-region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry