GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons roll to senior night win

By Kyle Funderburk,
Correspondent
It was senior night in Jefferson, but fans of the Lady Dragons got a glimpse of the future Friday with 17 different players seeing the court.
More importantly however, the Lady Dragons won 57-36 with 34 points coming from seniors Abbie Franklin, Delona Walker, Lauren Wagner and Hope Forrester. Wagner led the game with 18 points.
“It’s an experienced group of girls,” said head coach Jason Gibson. “They’re just great kids to be around, they’re fantastic girls to have in your program. I love all of them and I’m going to miss them. When you spend that much time around players you get used to having them around especially the ones who have been in the program since they were young freshmen and sophomores.”
Jefferson trailed in the opening moments of the game but once they took a 5-4 lead on a free throw by Wagner, they never trailed again. But the game remained close throughout the first quarter and the Dragons led 11-7.
McKenzie Tyner struck first in the second quarter and Franklin nailed two straight 3-pointers and took a lay-up to put Jefferson ahead 21-7 early in the second quarter. That proved to be the beginning of the end for Oconee County as they failed to shrink the margin to single digits for the remainder of the contest.
The Lady Dragons went into halftime leading 26-13, and a 12-2 run to open the third quarter allowed them to stretch the lead to 21 points. Jefferson and Oconee County traded baskets for the rest of the third quarter to put the score at 43-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
Jefferson with the remainder of their bench getting playing time, outscored Oconee County 14-10 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Warriors 57-36.
“We had 17 dress and we got all 17 in, for senior night. We started an odd lineup and our first substitution in was an odd lineup because we wanted all six of our seniors to get in the game early,” Gibson said. “We weren’t really worried about the scoreboard necessarily, we wanted our kids to get out into a rhythm. Obviously, we wanted to get the region win.
“It’s a special night when you have six seniors and we wanted it to be special for them, something they’d remember so we kind of changed things up.”
