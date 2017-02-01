BOYS' BASKETBALL: Third-quarter struggles cost Dragons region game

By Kyle Funderburk,
Coach Bolling DuBose tells his players that the third quarter is the most important quarter and he couldn’t have been more correct in Jefferson’s loss Friday night.
After being tied at 24 with Oconee County at halftime, the Dragons were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and eventually fell 57-47 to lose their seventh game in the region this season.
“We talk all the time when we’re in close games about the third quarter and how important that is as far as establishing the second half,” DuBose said. “We just have so many young guys they just came out in the third quarter and didn’t play well.”
“We didn’t play hard on defense, we let them get out and get an eight or 10-point lead so then you’re playing catch-up the whole fourth quarter against a team that does a good job on the free throw line.”
Jefferson (4-18, 0-7) played its best basketball in the first quarter according to DuBose and the score shows. At one point the Dragons led 17-8 before Oconee County ended the first quarter with two shots to cut the margin to 17-13.
In the second quarter, Jefferson struggled to put together two good possessions in a row and the Warriors took advantage. Jasper Gibson had two straight shots blocked following possessions where Jefferson got points.
Oconee County meanwhile scored on back-to-back possessions three times in the second quarter to tie the game at halftime 24-24.
When the break ended, Oconee County took control of the contest. Both teams opened the third quarter with two buckets each, but the Warriors ended the third quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought in the third quarter that they just outplayed us, they were more aggressive, we didn’t do a good job on defense of keeping them out of the middle and that put us in a hole,” DuBose said.
“We were on our heels on defense in the third quarter and I really don’t know why because when it’s a tied game at halftime that’s when you really have to go and jump on teams and we just didn’t do that in the third quarter.”
The run ended at 17-2 early in the fourth quarter and Jefferson began chipping into Oconee County’s lead. The Dragons went on a 6-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 45-37, but Oconee County managed to stretch the lead to 50-37.
“I told them at the end of the third quarter if they would be aggressive that they could get them to turn the ball over because we made them turn the ball over in the first half,” he said. “If we could get some turnover and some easy baskets we could get ourselves back in the game.”
Jefferson didn’t stop fighting though and began a 7-0 run that sliced the lead to 50-44. However, that was as close as the Dragons could get. The Warriors made five straight free throws and ended the game on a 7-3 run to win 57-47.
•NORTH OCONEE 49, JEFFERSON 32 (TUESDAY, JAN. 24): The Dragons were limited to 11-first half points in a 49-32 loss at North Oconee last Tuesday.
Gibson led Jefferson with 11 points.
Jefferson trailed 16-5 after a quarter with Rainey scoring all five of Jefferson’s points. North Oconee stretched the lead out to 28-11 at the half as the Dragons hit just three shots from the floor in the second quarter.
North Oconee carried a 37-20 lead into the final quarter.
