BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragon coach finds positives in non-region loss

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team suffered a 19-point loss on the road that didn’t necessarily feel that one-sided, according to head coach Bolling DuBose.
The Dragons fell 76-57 to non-region foe East Hall on Saturday (Jan. 28) in dropping their ninth consecutive game.
“We got beat by 19, but it just didn’t feel like that kind of game where you’re getting beat bad,” DuBose said.
The difference in the contest came down to the second quarter in which Jefferson was outscored 23-8. The Dragons had only trailed 22-18 going into that period and were able to weather the Vikings’ full-court pressure after struggling in similar situations this year.
“I thought we did a really good job of handling their press,” DuBose said.
But East Hall hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and most of which came in the second quarter, according to DuBose, which helped the Vikings push the lead out to 19 at the half.
“One thing we didn’t do well is that we did not do a good job of defending the 3-point line,” DuBose said.
Jefferson trimmed the deficit to 13 points at one point in the second half in the loss. But DuBose saw some encouraging signs in the game.
“In terms of playing hard and competing … I just thought we did a really good job all night long,” DuBose said.
DuBose also pointed to the balanced scoring effort of his team with four players reaching double figures. Kasen Rainey led Jefferson with 13 points, followed by Bryce Hankinson (12), Jasper Gibson (10) and Jacob Radaker (10).
“I thought we shared the ball well instead of guys forcing shots,” DuBose said.
Jefferson will close its regular season schedule this week. The Dragons were set to face region-leading St. Pius X at home on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and will play Stephens County on the road on Friday (Feb. 3) at 8:30 p.m. and North Oconee at home on Saturday (Feb. 4) at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson will host the region tournament next week, starting Tuesday (Feb. 7).
“We want to be the best we can be at tournament time,” DuBose said.
NOTE: Jefferson’s game against North Oconee will be played in the old gym due to the state sectional wrestling tournament being held at the Jefferson Arena.
