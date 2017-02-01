BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagle coach stresses patience

The East Jackson boys’ basketball team dropped two games last week and headed into the final week of the regular season seeking its first region victory.
The Eagles (1-20, 0-7) lost to defending state champion Morgan County 74-39 on the road Friday night (Jan. 27), following a 74-60 loss at Monroe Area last Tuesday (Jan. 24).
With his team in search of its first victory since Dec. 13, head coach David Akin again preached patience and even pointed to larger life lessons.
“As I have told everyone time and time again, Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor is it supposed to,” he said. “This generation wants instant success without having to earn it. Which is why I schedule the way I do.”
East Jackson’s schedule this year has included multiple road trips to face larger classification schools.
“It is so that our kids do not grow up with a false sense of accomplishment,” Akin said. “I want them to be tested. I want them to have to pick themselves off the ground. I do not want to protect them from adversity. They need all of these things so that they can become the fathers and husbands we need in this world.”
As for East Jackson’s loss at Morgan County, the Eagles ran into a buzzsaw on the Bulldogs’ home floor on Senior Night in a 35-point loss. Kobe Haley led the Eagles with 13 points, and Xavier Clark added 10.
“We were not ready to match their intensity at the start of the game,” Akin said.
But Akin said his team showed positive signs after falling into a sizable hole to start the game, cutting Morgan County’s lead to 10 points midway through the second quarter, forcing the Bulldogs to call timeout.
“Unfortunately they came out of the timeout and responded the way a two-time championship program should,” Akin said. “We are still learning on how to keep our poise in tough times and how we need to prepare for adversity.”
Haley led East Jackson with 26 points three days earlier in the Eagles’ 14-point defeat at Monroe Area.
Akin said that the Purple Hurricanes’ length was a factor in the loss.
“They have multiple players that are at least 6’5 and they are long and athletic,” he said. “But our guys did not back down from taking the ball to the basket so that was a positive. We did have a few players that were committed to taking charges on the defensive side, however we need more than a few.”
The coach said the defensive effort must improve, noting that “offense is not the problem” after his team shot a low percentage from the field and still scored 60 points.
“Our defense needs a cure and until we are interested in curing it, nothing will change,” he said.
Akin also said his team struggled with consistency in this game.
“As with a number of other games this season, our team could not put together four quarters of consistent execution,” he said. “We are still focusing on improving at every practice and at every game as our goal this season is to make the state tournament. Even though our team is very young, they still play hard every game.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagle coach stresses patience
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry