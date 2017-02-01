GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers get back on track with region rout

In need of a bounce-back win, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team answered with a bounce-back rout.
The Lady Panthers (13-8, 3-4) thumped Monroe Area 52-27 on the road on Saturday following a 54-46 loss to Hart County the previous night in a key Region 8-AAA matchup.
“It was what we needed to kind of pick it back up,” coach Julie McCutcheon said.
Carlie Anderson scored 18 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and tallied four blocked shots to lead Jackson County to its third region win this season. Logan Cook added 10 points, while Skyyla Strickland hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Jackson County only turned the ball over five times, and the Lady Panthers took advantage of its opportunities at the free throw line, converting 13-of-16 attempts.
“A win makes you feel better,” McCutcheon said. “It was good to see. We didn’t just win by a little bit. We won by a good bit. I think that made them feel better that we’re back.”
Jackson County, which sits in fourth-place in Region 8-AAA, will close out its regular season slate this week. The team was scheduled to play third-place Morgan County at home on Tuesday and will clash with rival East Jackson on Friday on the road before traveling to face region-leading Franklin County Saturday.
•HART CO. 54, JACKSON CO. 46 (FRIDAY, JAN. 27): Jackson County cut a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to three points but couldn’t complete a comeback against second-place Hart County in a 54-46 loss on Friday.
McCutcheon said the game represented a missed opportunity to better position itself for the region tournament.
“That’s exactly what it is,” McCutcheon said. “Our backs were kind of against the ball. We really needed this game … We could have kind of chosen our own destiny right here, and we just didn’t.”
Cook led Jackson County with 16 points. Brianna Love added 11. Torrian Starks poured in 24 points for Hart County.
Aiming for a major region win, Jackson County led Hart County 25-20 at the half. But the Lady Panthers saw that slip away by committing a host of turnovers in the third quarter.
“The third quarter killed us,” coach Julie McCutcheon said. “We played very solid with a five-point lead at the half, but did not take care of that.”
Hart County took a 38-31 lead over Jackson County heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Lady Panthers 18-6 in the third quarter. Hart County extended the lead to nine points early in the fourth before Jackson County cut into the lead. A 3-pointer from Kendall Clerici brought the Lady Panthers to within three points — 46-43 — with 3:28 left.
In the final minutes, the Lady Panthers sought to pressure Hart County but struggled in executing their man-to-man scheme effectively.
“We just didn’t sit down and dig deep enough and play good enough man (-to-man defense),” McCutcheon said. “And we played good man (-to-man defense) lately, so it’s a little surprising, honestly. I expected a little bit different result.”
Hart County sealed the win by converting 3-of-4 free throws in the final 16 seconds.
