Jackson County suffered two lopsided defeats over the weekend to fall to 1-6 in region play entering the final week of the regular season.
The Panthers (3-18) lost to Monroe Area 55-36 on the road Saturday night (Jan. 28), following a 69-21 loss at home to Hart County on Friday (Jan. 27).
Owen Purvis led Jackson County with 15 points in the loss to Monroe Area and Noah Venable added 14.
The Panthers trailed 26-16 at the half and fell down 35-23 after three quarters.
“I felt we did a good job of controlling the tempo that we wanted in this game,” coach Chuck Butler said. “Monroe is a lot bigger and faster than us so we wanted to minimize their possessions in the game. I was proud of our guys as we were able to keep the game close and stay within single digits through most of the third (quarter).”
Against Hart County, Jackson County didn’t score until 7:27 into the contest, setting the tone in the 48-point loss to the second-place Bulldogs. Christian Smith led Jackson County with seven points.
The Panthers hit just three shots from the field in the first half in trailing 28-6 at the break. Jackson County equaled its point total from the entire first half with 3-pointers from Smith and Purvis in the first 2:18 of the third quarter. But Hart County later went on a 25-2 run — including 17 straight points at one point — that spanned the third and fourth quarters as the lead swelled to 50 points in the final seconds of the game.
The Panthers were scheduled to play defending state champion Morgan County on Tuesday and will face rival East Jackson on the road Friday (8:30 p.m.) and Franklin County on the road Saturday (7:30 p.m.).
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers drop pair of region contests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry