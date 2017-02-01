‘C.A.’ Puckett (01-31-17)

JACKSON COUNTY - Carroll Anderson “C.A” Puckett, 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Mr. Puckett was a son to the late E. Anderson and Grace Compton Puckett. Mr. Puckett was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Frank Anderson (Andy) Puckett; sisters, Judy Malinda Puckett and Rosa Puckett Harrison; and brother, Jones Carlton Puckett.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Martha Kittle Puckett; daughters, Martha Ann and (Jimmy) Nash, Linda Puckett and Brenda Puckett; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Maggie Puckett, Anne and (Johnny) Lord; brothers, John Milton and (Gail) Puckett and Billy and (Lynn) Puckett; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Sara Lauderdale.
The funeral service will be held Friday, February 3, at 2 p.m., from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Steven Coomes and Dr. Bill Carpenter officiating, with burial to follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Mike Richards, Mark Puckett, BJ Puckett, Jimmy Nash, Jeff Dalton, Tommy Nash and Dean Stringer. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
