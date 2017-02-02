Gene Voyles (01-31-17)

HOSCHTON - Gene Malcom Voyles, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Mr. Voyles was born March 18, 1937, in Jackson County, the son of the late George Crawford Voyles and Mary Emma Mallard Fields. He served in the United States Air Force and was also retired as an owner/operator truck driver.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Annie Ruth Voyles; son, Jeff Voyles; granddaughter, Lannah Sheriff and husband Andy; grandson, Trent Voyles; and sister, Patricia Edwards.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery, 105 Church Street, Pendergrass, GA, 30567. The Rev. Calvin Gooch will be officiating. Those that knew Gene, you know that he would want you to attend his service in casual attire.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
