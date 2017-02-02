Marlene Albert (02-01-17)

BRASELTON - Marlene E. Albert, 76, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y., died on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
She was the wife of the late Jerome J. Albert. Her previous husband, Paul E. McCluskey, of Science Hill, Ky. also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Sherrie L. Kelly and son-in-law, Richard A. Kelly, Braselton; grandsons, Richard A. Kelly II, and Patrick D. Kelly of Pensacola, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Jordyn Ainsleigh Kelly, Shreveport, La.; brother, Scott McCluskey and wife Judith, Somerset, Ky.; cousins, Tony Steger and Paula, South Salem; their sons, Sam and Luke; their children, Rebecca, Rachel, Sam, and Jacob; John Steger and Margarita and daughter, Brianna of Alta Dena, Calif.; daughter, Rita Mulvey, Wappingers Falls, N,Y.
Preceding Mrs. Albert in death were parents, Anton Steger and Else Steger, originally from Germany in 1927 and then Elmsford, N.Y.; brother Anton J. Steger and wife Sheila West Steger of Goldensbridge, N.Y., Msgr. Richard Albert of Kingston, Jamaica; step daughter, Irene Magalski of Fishkill, N.Y.; Barbara Foster of Saucolita, Calif.
Mrs. Albert was a graduate of Alexander Hamilton High School, Elmsford, N.Y. Marlene worked as a customer care representative for AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya, Inc. for 27 years. She relocated to Florida from New York in June 1993, and then to Georgia in October 1997. Mrs. Albert retired in December, 2005. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, baking, dining out, needlework, and arts and crafts. She volunteered at the local library in Braselton, along with being a Bingo caller for several years at a local Hoschton Church. She also volunteered at Lunch and Learn in Braselton and was a member of the Braselton Women’s Club.
She was a wife, mother, daughter, and friend to many, and will be sorely missed. Marlene was a communicant at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Last respects will be at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford on Monday, February 6, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 2 p.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, with Father Eric Hill officiating. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Peekskill, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
