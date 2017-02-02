3 Apalachee wrestlers win area titles

Three Apalachee High School wrestlers won GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA titles last weekend at Lanier High School and will compete along with five other Wildcats this weekend in the Class AAAAAA “B” sectionals, which will also be held at Lanier.
Corbin Lang won the title in the 220-pound weight class and will head into the sectionals Friday afternoon as the No. 3 seed in a 16-man bracket.
Jackson Wadsworth won the title at 182 and is seeded fifth, while Chance Wheeler took the crown at 195 and is seeded seventh.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state traditional tournament next weekend. Other Wildcat qualifiers included Preston Marlowe, who finished second at 170, Sam Skinner (third at 160), Ethan Delay (fourth at 120), Breanne Skinner (fourth at 126) and Cody Tobiasz (fourth at 285).
Winder-Barrow will also be sending eight wrestlers to the sectionals. Jett Clack (120 pounds), Justin Heupel (126), Zach Thomas (132), Aaron Fields (138), Kesean Dottin (220) and Cameron Best (285) all finished third while Morgan Bell (106) and Caleb Charron (195) also finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
Apalachee’s Alan Fulk (132), Taylor Whilhite (145) and John Davis (152), along with Winder-Barrow’s Bailey Leazer (160) all finished fifth at area and will serve as alternates at sectionals in the event that another wrestler in their class is injured.
Below is a list of each wrestler from Apalachee or Winder-Barrow who is scheduled to compete in this weekend’s sectionals along with their seed and first opponent. For complete matchups at brackets, go to ghsa.net.
106
•Morgan Bell (Winder-Barrow, No. 10) vs. Max Druhot (Pope, No. 7)
120
•Jett Clack (Winder-Barrow, No. 2) vs. Joshua Castro Lakeside, Evans, No. 15)
•Ethan Delay (Apalachee, No. 16) vs. Gary Speed (Grovetown, No. 1)
126
•Justin Heupel (Winder-Barrow, No. 8) vs. Jaxon Wells (Dalton, No. 8)
•Breanne Skinner (Apalachee, No. 10) vs. Jordan Kreuger (Harrison, No. 7)
132
•Zach Thomas (Winder-Barrow, No. 4) vs. Sean Major (Apalachee, No. 13)
138
•Aaron Fields (Winder-Barrow, No. 8) vs. Zachary Corcoran (Cambridge, No. 9)
160
•Sam Skinner (Apalachee, No. 4) vs. Noah Bartoo (Dalton, No. 13)
170
•Preston Marlowe (Apalachee, No. 13) vs. Connor Hoven (Allatoona, No. 4)
182
•Jackson Wadsworth (Apalachee, No. 5) vs. Rex Wright (Lakeside, Evans, No. 12)
195
•Chance Wheeler (Apalachee, No. 7) vs. Joel Buchanan (Alapharetta, No. 10)
•Caleb Charron (Winder-Barrow, No. 14) vs. Constantine Gavalas (Dunwoody, No. 3)
220
•Corbin Lang (Apalachee, No. 3) vs. Mason Mitchell (Centennial, No. 14)
•Kesean Dottin (Winder-Barrow, No. 8) vs. Ryan Inskip (Pope, No. 9)
285
•Cameron Best (Winder-Barrow, No. 2) vs. Jordan Adams (Greenbrier, No. 15)
•Cody Tobiasz (Apalachee, No. 16) vs. Cole Norsworthy (Evans, No. 1).
