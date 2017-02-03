Mary Ginn (01-31-17)

WINDER - Mary Kendall Ginn, 99, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
She was born in Evanston, Ill. on January 23, 1918. Mrs. Ginn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara Kendall; husband, David M. Ginn; brother, Robert Kendall; and sister, Marjorie Ranslow.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dave and Alexis Ginn and Rob and Anita Ginn; daughter, Barbara Ginn; grandsons, David Ginn and Alex Cavallaro; granddaughters, Kendall Ginn Motes (Adam), Claire Ginn, Kendra Ginn, Laura Ginn and Cristina Cavallaro.
Mary wore many hats. She was a loving wife and mother, homemaker, teacher, bookstore owner, manager of Walden Bookstore, avid bridge player and golfer, where she was a member of the Athens Country Club.
Mrs. Ginn grew up in the Chicago area. Later she received a BS in Psychology from Beloit College, Wisconsin, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
The family wishes to thank Barbara Foster, Matty Johnson, Bridgeway Hospice and Iris Place for all their dedication and help.
Memorial services honoring Mary’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that donations can be made to the Athens Community Council on Aging – 135 Hoyt Street – Athens, GA 30601. (706) 549-5850. www.accaging.org, The First United Methodist Church of Winder, Ga. or the Athens Area Humane Society – 1781 Mars Hill Road – Watkinsville, GA 30677. (706) 769-9155. www.athenshumanesociety.org
Peachtree Cremation Society has been entrusted with the arrangements. 329 Gees Mill Business Pkwy NE, Suite 300 – Conyers, GA 30013. (678) 413-0104. www.peachtreecremation.com
