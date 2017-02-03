Garnett Purcell (02-03-17)

COMMERCE - Garnett Edgar Purcell, 95, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mr. Purcell was born in Commerce, the son of the late Curtis and Ruth Power Purcell. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Purcell was retired from Jefferson Mill as a lead man. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Parks Purcell.
Survivors include his sons, Alan Purcell, Commerce, and Jeffrey Purcell, Fultondale, Ala.; sisters, Doris Williams, Commerce, and Mary Ann Perkins, Statesboro; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at New Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, February 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
