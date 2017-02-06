Two home invasions reported in county

A pair of home invasions were reported in the county recently.
In the first incident, Deputy James Justice and other officers were dispatched to Mt. Zion Road on Jan. 26 after a woman called 9-1-1 to report that two men tried to rob her and she was holding the door shut to keep them out of her home.
Once on scene, officers found a 1993 Mercury Tracer station wagon in the driverway with the driver’s window knocked out, passenger door open, glove box opened and cleared out and a right rear flat tire that had been punctured on the sidewall.
While walking up to the house, Justice was met by the woman who was in a “crying panic.” She stated she believed the men had gone behind her house.
She was told to go inside and lock the doors.
Officers cleared the perimeter of the home and did not find anyone. The woman told them she heard a noise outside, which she thought was the window on the car being broken, then a man flung open an exterior door to her home and the door to the room she was in. She said the man was wearing camouflage pants, jacket and bandana. She was uncertain whether he had a weapon.
She stated that he had a “crazed look” and asked her where the money was. She said she yelled out for her friend to get the gun and the suspect then allegedly yelled out to his partner, who was outside, “let’s go,” allegedly calling him by the name “Cole” or “Colt.”
Her companion said she had stopped by to visit (after midnight) and the car in the driveway was hers. The only thing reported missing was her purse and wallet. She said she did not have any money in her wallet.
In the yard a white latex glove was found next to homeowner’s Honda, along with an open pack of cigarettes dropped on the ground next to her Dodge truck. No other items were found to be missing at that time, the report noted.
The man who entered the home was described as a white male in his late twenties, early thirties, tall, thin, with dark hair and brown eyes. They could not provide a description of the other man.
Following this, Deputy Justice responded to another home invasion on Hwy. 106 South.
Dispatch advised that the caller stated that the door had been kicked in, a shot fired and that the intruders were in their house. While Justice and other officers were en route, they were informed that the intruders had left.
A man at the home told Justice he had been awakened by his wife and heard the sound of someone hitting on the side of the house, then the front door was kicked open as he walked into the kitchen.
The man said he went back to the bedroom and heard what sounded like a shot.
Justice noted a shoeprint, approximately size 13, on the linoleum in the foyer area. He also found a spent .25 caliber shell casing on the floor.
An XBOX 360 was observed to be moved out from under the TV stand. It appeared that it was pulled out with intentions to be taken, Justice noted. The man stated that whoever entered was only in the residence for approximately 30 seconds to a minute.
The man’s young son said he was in his bedroom when the door was kicked in and a man walked down the hall and told him “get your black @$$ up.” He said he stayed in the bed and the man went back into the living room.
The man’s young daughter said she awoke to hear someone hitting the side of the house, then heard the door being kicked in and a gunshot.
She said she looked out of her room and saw three black men; one she described as tall to medium build, wearing a red, white and black bandana across his face. She was not able to describe the other two, though she said one of them sounded like a cousin. The scene was photographed and turned over to investigations.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week include:
•Deputy Chris Haston was dispatched to a home on House Holloway Road last week regarding a domestic dispute. He spoke with a man he found standing in the yard who told him that people were watching him and taking pictures of him. Another officer went inside to speak to the man’s girlfriend. The man kept saying people were standing in a nearby field watching him, but Haston could not see anyone. He was asked if he was under the influence of something or taken any illegal drugs and he replied “ not for 11 years.” The girlfriend said they had gotten into an argument yesterday and he told her he was going to shoot himself with shotgun. The man told officers where the gun was and it was taken to be picked up by the man’s father. The man was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
•Deputy Gabe Martin was dispatched to Adams Clarke Road in regard to a man trying to break into a home. The caller said she knew the man but did not want him there. The man ran into the woods before officers arrived. A window in the home was broken out and was covered with a board, due to the home being broken into the night before. The woman said she had been in a relationship with the suspect in the past and had pleaded with him to leave her alone. She said she feels he will keep trying to get to her and that he was watching her from the woods around the home. A search was conducted but the man was not found. She was advised of the TPO process.
•Elementary school resource officer Adam Arnold was contacted by a Colbert Elementary assistant principal who said that an unknown vehicle was parked behind the school. She said a white male was witnessed coming to the playground area near the front of the building and telling teachers he needed someone to jumpstart his vehicle. Arnold found a silver Chevy Tahoe with a NC tag behind the building with the driver’s door open. He also saw a Hispanic male nearby operating a “LULL” machine. A white male was seated on the passenger side of the Tahoe. Arnold spoke with the man, who smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk. The man on the machine came over to talk to Arnold and told him he was the foreman on the job site. He said they left a hotel that morning to come to the job site and he had not observed his companion drink any alcohol. After arriving at the school, the white male stepped out of the vehicle and appeared to be drunk so the foreman said he ordered him to get back in the Tahoe. The man at some point got out of the truck and went to the school. The foreman consented to his vehicle being searched and Arnold found five open alcoholic containers of beer and one unopened. Also located in the back seat cup holder was a half empty “four locos” alcoholic beverage. The foreman was determined not to be inebriated and his worker was issued a criminal trespass warning to stay away from the school. The school and the superintendent were informed of the situation, according to the report.
•On Jan. 29, Deputy Larry MacKay was flagged down by the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter director as he traveled down Colbert-Danielsville Road regarding an attempted burglary. She told him the driveway gate was found open and unlocked that morning. She said nothing had been tampered with on the gate and it appeared to have been opened with a key. When she and workers entered the shelter and discovered that two of the security cameras in the building had been disabled. The camera facing the parking lot had also been disabled and another camera had been sprayed with something. She said she replayed the video and it showed the incident occurred at 3:21 a.m. She said portions of the video feed were lost and she hoped the security company would be able to help her restore it. The manager told MacKay she had a suspect in mind, since the intruder(s) evidently had a key. An alarm system was also triggered by the intruder(s).
•Two threats of suicide were reported in the county last week.
•A wreck was reported on Hwy. 29 Danielsville at 5:03 Jan. 24. EMS, the Danielsville Fire Department, the state patrol and rescue were called to the accident, where someone was trapped in a vehicle after the car went into a ravine.
