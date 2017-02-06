Madison County commissioners are considering a tax break for elderly property owners.
The issue will likely go before voters in a 2018 referendum.
Tax commissioner Lamar Dalton appeared before the BOC Jan. 30 to request that the BOC appoint a committee to study the proposed break. The group agreed to have new District 1 commissioner Lee Allen serve on that committee. Other members have yet to be named. The group will start meeting in March, Dalton said.
Dalton recently told the board that he frequently hears from people without kids who want to be exempted from paying school taxes. Dalton says he sees no way to offset the loss of revenue for the county that such a move would entail, especially as the county has annually run a budget deficit over $1 million in recent years.
However, he said he would like to see the oldest residents, perhaps those 80 or over, in the county get a tax exemption. He has estimated 500 to 525 county taxpaying residents over 80 with an estimated $60 loss in county revenue per person. But he said the impact of such an action needs further study.
BOC talks tax exemption
