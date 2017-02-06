Joyce Huff, (02-02-17)

HULL – Joyce Elizabeth Walls Huff, 77, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017.
She was born October 27, 1939, the daughter of the late William Walls and Lorine Bishop Walls. Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Huff; a sister Dianne Bishop; and brother, Larry Walls.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Huff; siblings, Helen (Donald) Bond, Ila, David (Brenda) Walls, Hull, Barbara Gipson, Carnesville, Eugene Walls, Hull, and Deborah (Ken) Riddleberger, Jefferson.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 5, at Bethel Holiness Church in Ila with the Revs. Eugene Walls, Tracy Gipson and Adam Bishop officiating. Interment was at the Bethel Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lamar Bond, Mark Gipson, Trent Holman, Rodney Baker, Brett Simonson and Wesley Futral.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. (www.lordandstephens.com)
