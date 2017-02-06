Rumelle Lord (02-05-17

COMMERCE - Rumelle Demaris Nunn Miller Lord, 91, died Sunday, February 5, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Lord was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late James Talmadge and Ezra Benton Nunn. Mrs. Lord was retired from Blue Bell and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lord.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Miller and Randall Miller, both of Commerce; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 7, at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, February 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
