Bennie Wilbanks (02-05-17)

BRASELTON - Bennie Edd Wilbanks, 86, entered into rest Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Mr. Wilbanks was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Bee Hawk Wilbanks and Dessie Turk Wilbanks. He was of the Methodist denomination and was retired from the maintenance department of Springbrook Country Club. Mr. Wilbanks was preceded in death by sisters, Iris Carter and Addie Blanche Dills; and a brother, Allen Eugene Wilbanks.
Survivors include two sisters, Joyce Fowler, Braselton, and Sue Dalton, Danielsville; three brothers, Wayne Wilbanks, Jefferson, Jarrell Wilbanks, Bowman, and Jimmy Wilbanks, Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, February 7, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
