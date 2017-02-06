Doris Massey (02-03-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 6. 2017
GREENVILLE, GA - Doris Storey Massey, 93, entered into rest Friday, February 3, 2017.

Mrs. Massey was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Hugh and Ina Holiday Storey. She was a retired seamtress and of the Baptist denomination. Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Massey, Sr.; sons, Ralph David Massey, Jr. and John Douglas Massey; and a daughter, Judy Elaine Moon.

Survivors include a daughter, Ina Karen Massey Crews, Auburn, Ala.; sons; Hugh Keith Massey, Auburn, Ala., and Joseph Kenneth Massey and his wife Wendy, Franklin, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, in the Bethany Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, February 6, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Grandsons and nephews will be honored as pallbearers.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.