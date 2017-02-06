Doris Massey (02-03-17)

GREENVILLE, GA - Doris Storey Massey, 93, entered into rest Friday, February 3, 2017.
Mrs. Massey was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Hugh and Ina Holiday Storey. She was a retired seamtress and of the Baptist denomination. Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Massey, Sr.; sons, Ralph David Massey, Jr. and John Douglas Massey; and a daughter, Judy Elaine Moon.
Survivors include a daughter, Ina Karen Massey Crews, Auburn, Ala.; sons; Hugh Keith Massey, Auburn, Ala., and Joseph Kenneth Massey and his wife Wendy, Franklin, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, in the Bethany Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, February 6, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Grandsons and nephews will be honored as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
