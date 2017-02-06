‘Human remains’ found off of Hwy. 59

The Banks County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the findings of human remains in a wooded area located off of Highway 59 near New Salem United Methodist Church at 2170 Highway 59, Commerce.
On Sunday evening, an interested real estate buyer was exploring the property when the skeletal remains were discovered. Due to the time of discovery, the investigation was halted until daylight hours.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist with examining and processing the scene.
“Once the scene is completely processed, we will be turn the investigation over to GBI,” Banks County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carissa McFadden stated.
