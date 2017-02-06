Frederick Long (02-06-17)

NICHIOSON - Frederick W. Long, 98, formerly of Albany, died Monday, February 6, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living.

Mr. Long was born in Gainesville, Fla., the son of the late, C.B. and Louise Smith Long. Mr. Long was a retired feed salesman for Mid-South Feeds. He was of the Presbyterian denomination and a United States Army Airborne veteran having served in World War II. Mr. Long was preceded in death by his wife, Charlynne Owens Long.

Survivors include his sons, Keith Long (Vicki), Nicholson, Breck Long, Tallahassee, Fla., and Scott Long (Ellie), Jefferson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 8 at 2 p.m., from Edgewood Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
