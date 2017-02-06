Lee Ann Stump (02-04-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 6. 2017
SEVIERSILLE, TENN. - Lee Ann Stump, 47, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017.

She grew up in Commerce and was a graduate of Emmanuel Christian School. Lee Ann was a member of Evergreen Church and an employee of Children’s Place in Five Oaks Mall. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Benjamin Adams; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Vivian Stump.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Art Stump; daughters, Kristen Stump and Lauren Stump; stepdaughter, Alysa Hampton and husband Daniel; mother, Geraldine Bolton Adams; brother, Ronald G. Adams and wife Shelida; sisters, Cindy Pethel and husband Randy, Teresa Mullis and husband Ricky; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Stump and Beth Stump.

Memorials in memory of Lee Ann Stump may be made to Evergreen Church, P.O. Box 5830, Sevierville, TN 37864. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, with Pastor Wes White officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.