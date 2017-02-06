Lee Ann Stump (02-04-17)

SEVIERSILLE, TENN. - Lee Ann Stump, 47, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017.
She grew up in Commerce and was a graduate of Emmanuel Christian School. Lee Ann was a member of Evergreen Church and an employee of Children’s Place in Five Oaks Mall. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Benjamin Adams; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Vivian Stump.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Art Stump; daughters, Kristen Stump and Lauren Stump; stepdaughter, Alysa Hampton and husband Daniel; mother, Geraldine Bolton Adams; brother, Ronald G. Adams and wife Shelida; sisters, Cindy Pethel and husband Randy, Teresa Mullis and husband Ricky; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Stump and Beth Stump.
Memorials in memory of Lee Ann Stump may be made to Evergreen Church, P.O. Box 5830, Sevierville, TN 37864. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, with Pastor Wes White officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
