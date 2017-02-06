Former assistant DA to serve two years in jail

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Monday, February 6. 2017
Samuel Skelton, the former Assistant District Attorney for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit in Banks County, will serve two years in jail on theft charges.

Skelton was sentenced in Banks County Superior Court on four counts of theft by taking. In addition to the jail time, he was also given eight years probation and a $500 fine.

Skelton was arrested in June of 2016 following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into irregularities in the evidence room of the Banks County Sheriff's Office. The probe uncovered thefts of court fines and fees by Skelton, according to the GBI.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.