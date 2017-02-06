Former assistant DA to serve two years in jail

Samuel Skelton, the former Assistant District Attorney for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit in Banks County, will serve two years in jail on theft charges.
Skelton was sentenced in Banks County Superior Court on four counts of theft by taking. In addition to the jail time, he was also given eight years probation and a $500 fine.
Skelton was arrested in June of 2016 following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into irregularities in the evidence room of the Banks County Sheriff's Office. The probe uncovered thefts of court fines and fees by Skelton, according to the GBI.
