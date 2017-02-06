John Shook (02-04-17)

COMMERCE - John Wesley Shook, 60, of Commerce, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
Mr. Shook was born October 16, 1956, in Clayton, Ga., the son of the late James John and Myrtle Nicholson Shook. Mr. Shook was a United States Army and a United States Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era, and he was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Shook was preceded in death by a special nephew, Steven Watts.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Watts (Edward), Martin, Ga.; brother, Jim Shook (Lawana), Pendergrass; sister, Virginia Green (Sam), Highlands, N.C.; sister, Ruth An Proctor, Highlands, N.C.; 20 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 9, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie Watts officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
