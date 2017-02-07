Jerry Cochran Sr. (02-06-17)

COMER - Jerry Nathaniel Cochran, Sr., 74, died Monday, February 6, 2017.
A native of Athens, he was the son of the late Carl and Fairy Lee Ross Cochran. He was preceded in death by siblings, Sylvia Gunnells, Goldie Cochran, Betty Jean Strickland, and Paul Cochran.
Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Athens High School and served with the United States Army/Army Reserves from 1963-1969. He was a former deacon at Sandy Creek Baptist Church and member of Union Baptist Church. Jerry was a big supporter of his family and was an active volunteer with AYO sports and band boosters. He was retired from Oliver Rubber Company.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Tucker Cochran; children, Jerry Nathaniel Cochran Jr., Comer, Amy Cochran Payne (Tobye), Danielsville, and Joshua Daniel Cochran Sr. (Jamie Lei), Comer; grandchildren, Kaylea, Brittany, Joshua Jr., Megan, Tobye Jr., Tyler and Tucker; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 9, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Chapel, EAST with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Athens Clarke County Fire Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, February 8, from 6 until 8 p.m.
www.lordandstephens.com
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
