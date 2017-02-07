WINDER - Harold M. Turnbull, 76, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Harold retired from Atlanta Gas Light as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Lucille Hamilton Turnbull; two wives, Patsy Kinsey Turnbull and Beverly Lyons Turnbull; and a sister, Linda Sims.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Cooper Turnbull, Winder; a son, David Turnbull, Winder; four daughters, Connie Arnhart (Jimmy), Alpharetta, Cindy Karsten (Jerry), Sugar Hill, Pam Chambers, Statham, and Stacy Gilbert (Ed), Winder; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Duke Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church in memory of Harold.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Turnbull (02-06-17)
